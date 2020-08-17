UN Chief Urges Belarusians to Address Grievances Via Dialogue, Preserve Peace - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on all people in Belarus to address the post-election grievances through dialogue and preserve peace in the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on all people in Belarus to address the post-election grievances through dialogue and preserve peace in the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General believes that the grievances of the people must be heard and that repression is not the answer," Dujarric said. "And the secretary-general calls on all Belarusians to address the post-election grievances through dialogue and to preserve peace in the country."