UN Chief Urges Belarusians To Address Grievances Via Dialogue, Preserve Peace - Spokesman
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:12 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on all people in Belarus to address the post-election grievances through dialogue and preserve peace in the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.
"The Secretary-General believes that the grievances of the people must be heard and that repression is not the answer," Dujarric said. "And the secretary-general calls on all Belarusians to address the post-election grievances through dialogue and to preserve peace in the country."