UN Chief Urges Bigger Roles For Persons With Disabilities To Shape More Inclusive Future
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres emphasized the crucial need to increase the leadership of persons with disabilities in addressing global challenges, as essential to shaping technological advances and policy decisions.
“This year’s International Day...reminds us that we need the leadership of persons with disabilities more than ever,” Mr. Guterres said in his message, emphasizing their crucial role as changemakers and leaders in communities worldwide.
The day comes as countries recently adopted the Pact for the Future, committing to addressing long-standing inequalities faced by more than one billion persons with disabilities globally. The theme for 2024 – “Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future” – reinforces the disability rights movement’s core principle of “Nothing About Us Without Us”
Organizations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) have been instrumental in driving community-led initiatives, advocating for universal access to basic services and inclusive development through data collection, consultation and accountability efforts.
This year’s observance comes amid growing recognition of the need to remove barriers that prevent persons with disabilities from participating in all aspects of society.
The Secretary General warned that persons with disabilities continue to “disproportionally bear the brunt of the crises scarring our world – from conflicts and climate disasters to poverty and inequalities.
” He noted that these challenges are exacerbated by “persistent discrimination, stigma and barriers to basic rights and services,” adding that they are “often denied their right to contribute to solutions to these crises”.
A key focus of this year’s observance is the role of persons with disabilities in technological innovation. The Secretary-General emphasised the critical role of persons with disabilities in technological advancement.
“This includes recognizing the essential role of persons with disabilities in shaping the future of digital and assistive technologies…driving change across communities,” Guterres stated.
He stressed that persons with disabilities must be actively involved in “advocating for their rightful place in decision making processes that affect their lives,” particularly as emerging technologies become increasingly integrated into daily life.
Looking ahead to next year’s World Summit for Social Development, Guterres highlighted the opportunity to advance these commitments further.
“In every community, persons with disabilities are changemakers and peacemakers. They are also leaders,” the UN chief emphasized, calling for collective action to ensure inclusion and representation at all levels of society.
“On this important day, and every day, let’s work with persons with disabilities to achieve an inclusive and sustainable future for all people, Guterres concluded.
APP/ift
