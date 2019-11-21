UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Urges Bolivia Security Forces To Meet International Norms On Protests - Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 12:00 AM

UN Chief Urges Bolivia Security Forces to Meet International Norms on Protests - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned all violence in Bolivia and called on security forces in the country to comply with international norms after more clashes left at least five more people dead, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General regrets the reported loss of life," Dujarric told reporters. "We condemn all violence... [It is important that] security forces comply with international norms.

"

The latest fatal clashes took place on Tuesday as violence erupted in El Alto with at least five people now reported killed and dozens more injured.

The violence has intensified since the ouster of President Evo Morales who was forced to resign by Bolivia's military and flee the country earlier this month.

Since the October 20 national election, which Morales and his party won, more than 30 people have been reported killed in violent political clashes around Bolivia.

Related Topics

Election Injured Dead United Nations Bolivia October All

Recent Stories

UNSC Non-Permanent Members Call for End to 'Illega ..

6 minutes ago

Israeli Opposition Bloc Leader Gantz Says Failed t ..

59 seconds ago

Two PIA staffers held in theft case at Karachi air ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro directs officials to ..

1 minute ago

Trump Sought Public Statement, Not Actual Probe Be ..

1 minute ago

Trump Will Not Allow US to Enter Arms Control Deal ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.