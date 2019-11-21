UN Chief Urges Bolivia Security Forces to Meet International Norms on Protests - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned all violence in Bolivia and called on security forces in the country to comply with international norms after more clashes left at least five more people dead, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General regrets the reported loss of life," Dujarric told reporters. "We condemn all violence... [It is important that] security forces comply with international norms.

The latest fatal clashes took place on Tuesday as violence erupted in El Alto with at least five people now reported killed and dozens more injured.

The violence has intensified since the ouster of President Evo Morales who was forced to resign by Bolivia's military and flee the country earlier this month.

Since the October 20 national election, which Morales and his party won, more than 30 people have been reported killed in violent political clashes around Bolivia.