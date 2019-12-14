UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all parties in Bolivia to continue pursuing peaceful resolution to the political crisis in the country by engaging in dialogue, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said at a press briefing on Friday.

"The Secretary-General calls upon all political and social actors to remain committed to seek a peaceful solution to the crisis that has affected the country through constructive dialogue," Haq said.

Guterres welcomed that Bolivia's political parties earlier on Friday reached an agreement in the Assembly on a bill that would guarantee the full exercise of constitutional rights, Haq said.

"The implementation of this law should pave the way for further normalization of the situation in the country and the holding of transparent, inclusive and credible elections," Haq said.

On November 10, President Evo Morales stepped down on the advice of Bolivia's military after mass protests regarding the results the October general election and fled to Mexico. Most of Bolivia's senior officials also resigned.

The Senate's second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, declared herself interim president of Bolivia.

Morales characterized the change of government in Bolivia to be as a result of a United States-supported coup d'etat.