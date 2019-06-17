UN Chief Urges Bringing to Justice Terrorists Responsible for Nigeria Attacks - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging action for the terrorists responsible for deadly suicide attacks in Nigeria over the weekend be swiftly brought to justice, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday

"The Secretary General strongly condemns the triple suicide attacks on 16 June in Konduga village," the statement said.

"He hopes those responsible for these attacks will be swiftly brought to justice."

On Sunday, media reported that at least 35 people were killed as a result of gunmen attacking the Konduga village in the north of Nigeria.

Guterres reiterated the solidarity of the United Nations with the government of Nigeria in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism and renewed the world body's commitment to continued support of counter-terrorism efforts in the region, Dujarric said.