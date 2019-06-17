UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Urges Bringing To Justice Terrorists Responsible For Nigeria Attacks - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 10:35 PM

UN Chief Urges Bringing to Justice Terrorists Responsible for Nigeria Attacks - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging action for the terrorists responsible for deadly suicide attacks in Nigeria over the weekend be swiftly brought to justice, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging action for the terrorists responsible for deadly suicide attacks in Nigeria over the weekend be swiftly brought to justice, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

"The Secretary General strongly condemns the triple suicide attacks on 16 June in Konduga village," the statement said.

"He hopes those responsible for these attacks will be swiftly brought to justice."

On Sunday, media reported that at least 35 people were killed as a result of gunmen attacking the Konduga village in the north of Nigeria.

Guterres reiterated the solidarity of the United Nations with the government of Nigeria in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism and renewed the world body's commitment to continued support of counter-terrorism efforts in the region, Dujarric said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Suicide Nigeria June Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

German Federal Prosecution Identifies Suspect Arre ..

2 minutes ago

Macron Suggests Normandy Four Leaders Meeting Must ..

2 minutes ago

Yemen's Conflict Getting Worse, More Violent - UN ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Belarusian Lawmakers Condemn Attempts to ..

2 minutes ago

Yemen's Conflicting Parties Should Implement Priso ..

8 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders for transfer of Sahiwal k ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.