UN Chief Urges Climate Action As COP27 Extended To Saturday

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 06:20 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held talks with EU countries, China and developing nations on Friday to call for bolder climate action as the COP27 climate summit in Egypt was extended by one day.

According to the UN chief's office, Guterres met separately with representatives of EU member states, the Group of 77 developing nations, European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans, and China's Special Climate Envoy Xie Zhenhua.

"As the negotiations draw to a close, the Secretary-General urged parties to aim for maximum ambition on loss and damage and in reduction of emissions," Guterres' office said in a press release.

Guterres will continue "intensive consultations with parties over the course of the day," the release added.

The 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. It was scheduled to end on Friday, but was extended to Saturday due to persisting disagreements over funding for loss and damage.

