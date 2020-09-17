UN Chief Urges Countries to Immediately Release Journalists Unjustly Detained - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his concern about the scale of attacks against press workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and urged governments to immediately release journalists who have been detained for doing their work, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"It is clear that during the period of COVID-19 pandemic, the Secretary-General has been concerned about the number of restrictions and attacks against journalists who are just doing their job," Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General calls on governments to immediately release journalists who have been detained for exercising their profession."

Dujarric said those deprived of their liberty are particularly vulnerable to the spread of the coronavirus disease.

He added that Guterres firmly believes that free press is essential for peace, sustainable development, human rights, and democracy across nations.

On September 11, the New York City-based Committee to Protect Journalists called on Guterres to secure the release of journalists that have been jailed amid the pandemic.