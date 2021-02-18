UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Urges Countries To Join US In Committing To Carbon Neutrality By 2050

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on countries worldwide join the United States in committing to net zero emissions by 2050 to prevent the worst effects of climate change

President Joe Biden has pledged to put the United States, the second-largest producer of carbon emissions after China, on track to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

"President Biden's commitment to net-zero emissions means that countries producing two-thirds of global carbon pollution are pursuing the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050," Guterres said in a press conference.

"If adopted by every country, city, financial institution and company around the world, a global coalition for carbon neutrality by 2050 can still prevent the worst impacts of climate change."

Guterres also called the Biden administration's decision to reenter the Paris Climate Accord, which takes place on Friday, a "key moment" that strengthens global action toward sustainability.

Shortly after his inauguration on January 20, Biden signed an executive order re-enlisting the United States in the Paris Agreement, reversing the Trump administration's withdrawal from the 2015 agreement.

