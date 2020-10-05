UN Chief Urges Countries to Provide More Resettlement for Refugees Detained in Libya

UrduPoint.com
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a high-level meeting on Libya on Monday that he calls on countries to provide more places of resettlement and evacuation for refugees who have been stranded in detention in Libya.

"Refugees and migrants held in detention in inhumane conditions should be released and provided with safe shelter," Guterres said.

"In this regard, I urge member states to provide more resettlement and evacuation places for refugees and asylum seekers stranded in Libya."

Guttered explained that such efforts would prevent future dangerous movements of refugees through the central Mediterranean and stop unsafe returns to Libya.

The UN Secretary-General also called for the immediate dismantling of human trafficking networks operating across Libya.

