UN Chief Urges Countries To Reverse UNRWA's Palestinian Funding Suspension
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 08:20 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appealed to the countries that suspended funding to the UN agency assisting Palestine refugees (UNRWA) to reconsider their decisions, to ensure continuity of its vital humanitarian operations, especially in Gaza.
In a statement on Sunday, the UN chief said that the Organization is promptly responding to the extremely serious allegations that several UNRWA personnel were involved in the 7 October attacks in southern Israel.
An investigation by the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), the highest investigative body in the UN system, was immediately activated.
“Any UN employee involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution,” Guterres said.
“The Secretariat is ready to cooperate with a competent authority able to prosecute the individuals in line with the Secretariat’s normal procedures for such cooperation,” he added.
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini had previously announced on 17 January a full, independent review of the agency.
Out of the 12 individuals implicated, nine were immediately identified and terminated by the UNRWA head. One is confirmed dead, and the identities of the remaining two are being clarified.
Over two million civilians in the Gaza Strip depend on lifesaving aid provided by UNRWA. The Agency operates shelters for over one million people and has been providing food and healthcare since the start of the conflict.
However, its current funding is insufficient to meet all requirements to support them in February.
Acknowledging the concerns of the countries that halted funds and expressing his own horror at the accusations, Mr. Guterres strongly appealed to the governments that suspended contributions to, at least, guarantee the continuity of UNRWA’s operations.
“The abhorrent alleged acts of these staff members must have consequences. But the tens of thousands of men and women who work for UNRWA, many in some of the most dangerous situations for humanitarian workers, should not be penalized,” he said.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan wins the “Best In-Show" award at New York's Travel & Adventure Show9 minutes ago
-
Martinez strikes again as Inter reclaim top spot from Juve9 minutes ago
-
AfD in vote setback after huge protest wave in Germany6 hours ago
-
Swiss cement giant Holcim to spin off North American business6 hours ago
-
Marcos, Duterte supporters rally in Philippines as family rift deepens8 hours ago
-
Gut-Behrami tops super-G standings after Cortina victory8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result8 hours ago
-
UN chief urges countries to reverse UNRWA's Palestinian funding suspension10 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins the “Best In-Show" award at New York's Travel & Adventure Show10 hours ago
-
Activists splash soup on glass-protected Mona Lisa12 hours ago
-
Hartley stars as England stun India in opening Test14 hours ago
-
Activists splash soup on glass-protected Mona Lisa in Paris: AFP15 hours ago