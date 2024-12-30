UN chief urges decisive action to confront global crises in New Year message

In his New Year's recorded message issued on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on global leaders and citizens to confront the world crises with unity and determination

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) In his New Year's recorded message issued on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on global leaders and citizens to confront the world crises with unity and determination.

"Throughout 2024, hope has been hard to find. Wars are causing enormous pain, suffering and displacement. Inequalities and divisions are rife — fueeling tensions and mistrust," the UN chief said, highlighting that the past 10 years were the hottest on record, with 2024 among them.¨

Calling for bold action in 2025 to slash emissions and transition to renewable energy, Guterres said: "This is climate breakdown in real time. We must exit this road to ruin — and we have no time to lose."

The Secretary-General noted that the top 10 hottest years on record have occurred in the past decade.

We must exit this road to ruin — and we have no time to lose, he said.

In 2025, countries must put the world on a safer path by dramatically slashing emissions, and supporting the transition to a renewable future. It is essential — and it is possible.

Guterres said that even in the darkest days he has seen hope power change.

In this regard, he saluted activists of all ages who are raising their voices for progress, as well as humanitarian heroes overcoming enormous obstacles to support the most vulnerable people.

The Secretary-General said he also sees hope in developing countries fighting for financial and climate justice, and in the scientists and innovators breaking new ground for humanity.

He stressed that the Pact for Future, adopted last September by UN Member States, is a new push to build peace through disarmament and prevention.

Other aims include reforming the global financial system, pushing for more opportunities for women and youth, and ensuring that technologies put people over profits and rights over runaway algorithms.

Here, he also underlined the need to always stick to the values and principles enshrined by human rights, international law and the United Nations Charter.

The Secretary-General concluded by stating that there are no guarantees for what lies ahead in 2025.

He pledged to stand with all those working to forge a more peaceful, equal, stable and healthy future for all people.

Together, we can make 2025 a new beginning, he said. Not as a world divided. But as nations united.

