UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Urges Donors To Fully Fund WHO To Avoid Coronavirus Becoming 'Global Nightmare'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:40 PM

UN Chief Urges Donors to Fully Fund WHO to Avoid Coronavirus Becoming 'Global Nightmare'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters in Monday that he is calling on all the donors to fully fund the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to prevent the novel coronavirus outbreak from becoming a "global nightmare."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters in Monday that he is calling on all the donors to fully fund the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to prevent the novel coronavirus outbreak from becoming a "global nightmare."

"If there is something completely stupid doing today... is not to fully fund WHO appeals because WHO appeals are vital to support member states to avoid this tragic disease to become a global nightmare. So my appeal to all donors is to make sure that WHO appeals in relation, of course, to this virus, but also in relation to other commitments... are fully funded," Guterres said.

On Thursday, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus told reporters that a lackluster response to a $675 million appeal for funds needed to fight the novel coronavirus threatens a window of opportunity to prevent the deadly disease from spreading to the rest of the world.

Ghebreyesus did not say how much of the appeal has been met by international donors, but media reports indicates that pledges of about $100 million have been received thus far.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to some 30 countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. More than 77,000 people have so far been infected worldwide.

Related Topics

World United Nations China December Media All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Obaid Al Tayer meets US Secretary of Treasury

31 minutes ago

Newspaper editors discuss ways of enhancing joint ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Fund signs $25 million project financing a ..

1 hour ago

Man dies, another injures in Khuzdar bus-bike coll ..

2 minutes ago

508 drug addicts being treated in Sindh jails to r ..

2 minutes ago

Cool, dry weather likely in Balochistan

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.