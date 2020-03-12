UN Chief Urges 'Every Government' to Step Up Efforts to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called in a statement on all governments to strengthen efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

"The best science tells us, if countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response, we can go a long way to mitigating transmission," Guterres said on Wednesday.

"I call on every government to step up and scale up their efforts - now."

Guterres added that Wednesday's declaration by the World Health Organization of the COVID-19 a pandemic represents a "call for action" for the global community.