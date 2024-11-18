UN Chief Urges G20 'leadership' On Stalled Climate Talks
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 05:55 PM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called on G20 leaders gathering in Rio de Janeiro to rescue stalled concurrent UN climate talks in Azerbaijan by showing "leadership" on cutting emissions
Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called on G20 leaders gathering in Rio de Janeiro to rescue stalled concurrent UN climate talks in Azerbaijan by showing "leadership" on cutting emissions.
"A successful outcome at COP29 is still within reach, but it will require leadership and compromise, namely from the G20 countries," Guterres, who will attend the summit of the world's biggest economies starting Monday, told a press conference in Rio.
The annual UN talks in Baku are deadlocked at the midway point, with nations no closer to agreeing a $1 trillion deal for climate investments in developing nations after a week of negotiations.
The talks are stuck over the final figure, the type of financing, and who should pay, with Western countries wanting China and wealthy Gulf states to join the list of donors.
All eyes have turned to Rio in the hope of a breakthrough.
"The spotlight is naturally on the G20. They account for 80 percent of global emissions," Guterres said, calling on the group to "lead by example."
Climate was an issue advanced by several of the leaders as they converged on Rio.
US President Joe Biden, making a stopover in the Amazon, talked up $11 billion in bilateral climate financing his administration has allocated this year.
He also -- in a reference to President-elect Donald Trump taking over from him in two months -- declared that "nobody" could reverse the "clean energy revolution" directed by his government.
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Rio jointly launched a campaign to boost renewable energies in Africa.
"Tripling renewables globally until 2030 would mean a cut of 10 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions," von der Leyen said at an event put on by the advocacy group Global Citizen.
She said the EU was increasing investment around the world for the building of infrastructure of renewables, "specifically in Africa" through the bloc's Global Gateway program -- designed to rival China's Belt and Road Initiative.
The European Union is the world's biggest contributor for climate financing, most of which goes through multilateral funds.
Chinese President Xi Jinping -- whose country is the planet's biggest polluter -- made his own plea for the G20 to step up international cooperation against climate change.
The leaders of the world's biggest economies should coordinate efforts in areas such as "green and low-carbon development, environmental protection, energy transition and climate change response," he said in a tribune published in Brazil's Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper.
The G20 should "provide more funding, technology and capacity-building support to Global South countries," he said.
Brazil is hoping to channel the focus on climate in the two-day G20 summit for it to feature prominently in the meeting's final declaration.
Marina Silva, Brazil's environment minister, said it was "fundamental" that the G20 participants "do their homework" and see to it that the COP29 negotiations move forward.
Recent Stories
RDA inflows rise to $8.953 bn in Oct-2024
GCC Secretary General meets with Ambassador of Norway to Saudi Arabia
ADB delegation discusses management, governance initiatives with finance ministe ..
Rupee sheds 19 paisa against dollar
Stocks, dollar mixed as traders scale back US rate cut bets
Cleveland Cavaliers beat Charlotte Hornets to improve to 15-0 in NBA
PCB appoints Aqib Javed white-ball head coach till Champions trophy
Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia
Disgraced Singapore oil tycoon sentenced to nearly 18 years for fraud
Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..
Markets mixed after Wall St losses as traders weigh US rates outlook
More Stories From World
-
Madinah Governor receives Kenyan Consul General7 minutes ago
-
GCC Secretary General meets with Ambassador of Norway to Saudi Arabia21 seconds ago
-
Burglars steal farm vehicles from Windsor Castle17 minutes ago
-
India's capital shuts schools as 'death trap' smog chokes city27 minutes ago
-
Experts urge innovation, policy support, global collaboration for climate action37 minutes ago
-
China's Xi says to 'enhance' ties with Brazil as arrives for G20: state media57 minutes ago
-
Composer of Piaf's 'Non, je ne regrette rien' dies aged 951 hour ago
-
S. Korea's home ownership rises in 20231 hour ago
-
France says Ukraine using its missiles inside Russia still an 'option'1 hour ago
-
New Zealanders lose nearly 117 mln USD to scammers in 20231 hour ago
-
Kremlin says Biden 'fuelling' tensions with Kyiv missile decision1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka's new cabinet sworn in1 hour ago