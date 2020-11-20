UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Urges G20 To Increase Resources Available To IMF To Help Developing Countries

Fri 20th November 2020

UN Chief Urges G20 to Increase Resources Available to IMF to Help Developing Countries

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called on the leaders of the Group of Twenty (G20) to expand resources available to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help vulnerable countries overcome the coronavirus-related crisis

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called on the leaders of the Group of Twenty (G20) to expand resources available to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help vulnerable countries overcome the coronavirus-related crisis.

"We see tremendous debt vulnerabilities emerging, especially among commodity- and tourism-dependent economies, including middle-income economies, particularly small island states," Guterres said. "I am calling on G20 leaders to increase the financial resources available to the IMF, including through a new allocation of Special Drawing Rights and a voluntary reallocation of unused Special Drawing Rights."

More Stories From World

