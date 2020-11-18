UN Chief Urges G20 to Provide $28Bln to Ensure Coronavirus Vaccine for All

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter addressed to the Group of Twenty (G20) in which he called on the member states to collect $28 billion required to fund the G20's global initiative to ensure universal access to COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.

"I call on the G20 to fill the financing gap of $28 billion needed to fund the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-Accelerator) and its COVAX facility, scale up essential medical commodities and provide basic health care, including in developing countries where health systems and economies are less equipped to cope with the challenge," Guterres said on Tuesday.

Guterres called on the G20 to enable developing countries to address the COVID-19 crisis effectively and prevent the global recession from becoming a global depression. He also urged to resist any form of vaccine nationalism.

The G20 summit will be held online from November 21-22.

The COVAX initiative is aimed to facilitate the development, manufacture and distribution of coronavirus vaccines across the globe.