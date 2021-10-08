UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Urges Global Effort To Protect Press After Nobel Wins

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged a global effort to protect a free press as he congratulated the winners of the Nobel Peace Prize, embattled journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov

"As we congratulate the award winners, let us reaffirm the right to press freedom, recognize the fundamental role of journalists and reinforce efforts at every level to support a free, independent and diverse media," Guterres said in a statement he read to reporters.

"No society can be free and fair without journalists who are able to investigate wrongdoing, bring information to citizens, hold leaders accountable and speak truth to power," he said.

The UN chief voiced alarm at growing attacks against the media, both online and in person and especially targeting women journalists, as well as the rise in disinformation.

"This cannot become the new normal," he said.

