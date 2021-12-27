UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Urges Global Society To Be Prepared For Outbreak Of New Pandemics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:57 AM

UN chief urges global society to be prepared for outbreak of new pandemics

The present-day situation in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic will not be the last for humankind and the global society needs to be preparing for new challenges, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stated

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The present-day situation in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic will not be the last for humankind and the global society needs to be preparing for new challenges, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stated.

"COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic humanity will face," the UN chief said on his Twitter account. "As we respond to this health crisis, we need to prepare for the next one." "On this International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, let's give this issue the focus, attention, and investment it deserves," he added.

COVID-19 continues to demonstrate how quickly "an infectious disease can sweep across the world", pushing health systems to the brink and upending daily life for all of humanity, Guterres said.

"It also revealed our failure to learn the lessons of recent health emergencies like SARS, avian influenza, Zika, Ebola and others", he said.

"And it reminded us that the world remains woefully unprepared to stop localized outbreaks from spilling across borders, and spiraling into a global pandemic".

Noting that infectious diseases remain "a clear and present danger to every country", Guterres maintained COVID-19 would not be the last pandemic for humanity.

Even as the world responds to this health crisis, he spelled out the need to prepare for the next one.

"This means scaling-up investments in better monitoring, early detection and rapid response plans in every country � especially the most vulnerable", he said.

"It means strengthening Primary health care at the local level to prevent collapse� ensuring equitable access to lifesaving interventions, like vaccines for all people and�achieving Universal Health Coverage", The Secretary-General upheld that by building global solidarity, every country would have a fighting chance "to stop infectious diseases in their tracks".

Earlier in the month, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, welcomed the decision of a special session of the World Health Assembly (WHA) � the UN agency's top decision-making body � to develop a new global accord on pandemic prevention and response.

While acknowledging a long road ahead, he described the decision as "cause for celebration, and cause for hope".

"There are still differences of opinion about what a new accord could or should contain", he said, but the consensus has proven that "differences can be overcome, and common ground can be found", the WHO chief said.

Meanwhile, as cases of the new Omicron variant continue to spread like wildfire, 70 per cent of COVID vaccines have been distributed to the world's ten largest economies, and the poorest countries have received just 0.8 per cent, according to the UN, calling it "not only unjust" but also a threat to the entire planet.

To end this cycle, the Organization underscored that at least 70 per cent of the population in every country must be inoculated, which the UN vaccine strategy aims to achieve by mid-2022.

Although this will require at least 11 billion vaccine doses, it is doable so long as sufficient resources are put into distribution.

"An outbreak anywhere is a potential pandemic everywhere", the Secretary-General added.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Twitter Road Influenza All From Top Billion

Recent Stories

SC orders registration of case against officials w ..

SC orders registration of case against officials who got Nasla Tower’s plan ap ..

4 minutes ago
 Opening Ceremony Of 6th Cns Open Shooting Champion ..

Opening Ceremony Of 6th Cns Open Shooting Championship Held At Karachi

5 minutes ago
 CBUAE fines exchange house for non-compliance of A ..

CBUAE fines exchange house for non-compliance of AML/CFT law

13 minutes ago
 116th Midshipmen And 24Th Short Service Commission ..

116th Midshipmen And 24Th Short Service Commissioning Parade Held At Pakistan Na ..

16 minutes ago
 SC orders removal of Karachi Administrator Murtaz ..

SC orders removal of Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab

38 minutes ago
 China reports 200 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 200 new COVID-19 cases

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.