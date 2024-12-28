UN chief urges global synergy for pandemic readiness to create safer world

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) In a message commemorating Friday’s International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all nations to invest in resilience and equity to make a healthier and safer world for all.

The world remains dangerously unprepared for the next pandemic, despite the harrowing lessons of COVID-19, the UN chief warned.

“COVID-19 was a wake-up call to the world,” he stated, reflecting on the devastating human, economic and social toll of the pandemic.

While recent outbreaks of mpox, cholera, polio, and Marburg virus serve as stark reminders of persistent threats, the secretary-general underscored the need for bold investments in pandemic monitoring, detection and response, alongside Universal Health Coverage, as critical pillars of preparedness.

He said that equitable access to vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics is a moral imperative, underscoring the lessons learned during COVID-19 when disparities in healthcare access were striking.

The UN chief also stressed the importance of the pandemic preparedness and response accord, which is under intergovernmental negotiations, to ensure the world works better, together, to prevent and contain future pandemics.

“Today, and every day, let’s commit to working together for a safer and healthier world for everyone, everywhere,” he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reiterated this message, highlighting its ongoing collaboration with governments to strengthen emergency and epidemic preparedness systems.

In a statement, the UN health agency underscored the importance of the One Health approach, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health sectors to mitigate epidemic risks.