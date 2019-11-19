UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Urges Governments To Respond To Global Wave Of Protests With Dialogue

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:39 PM

UN Chief Urges Governments to Respond to Global Wave of Protests With Dialogue

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called on the world's governments to respect the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and to address the recent wave of global unrest through dialogue and reconciliation.

"We are currently witnessing a wave of protests around the world. I urge governments to respond to these protests with respect for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, and to address people's grievances through dialogue and reconciliation to counter deep polarization," Guterres said.

Guterres pointed out that while each protest is unique, all of them share traits such as a lack of trust between people and political institutions, as well as the adverse effects of globalization and technological change that widen economic inequality.

"We need a social contract that is inclusive and equitable; that enables everyone, including young people, to live in dignity; that affords women and girls the same opportunities as men and boys; that protects the sick and vulnerable, and those living with a disability," Guterres said.

The secretary-general added that social and economic reform could also play a crucial role in reconciliation by addressing corrupt systems that only meet the interests of a small elite.

