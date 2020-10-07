UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Urges Greater Investment In Universal Health Coverage, Starting Now

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:42 PM

UN chief urges greater investment in universal health coverage, starting now

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of strong public health systems and emergency preparedness for communities and economies globally, the UN Secretary-General said on Wednesday, calling for greater investments in universal health coverage

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of strong public health systems and emergency preparedness for communities and economies globally, the UN Secretary-General said on Wednesday, calling for greater investments in universal health coverage.

Launching his latest policy brief, "COVID-19 and Universal Health Coverage", Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on everyone to draw "hard lessons" from the pandemic, for which the world was not prepared.

One of those lessons, he said, "is that under-investment in health can have a devastating impact on societies and economies." The pandemic revealed utterly inadequate health systems, yawning gaps in social protection, and major structural inequalities within and between countries, Guterres added.

"COVID-19 has shown that universal health coverage, strong public health systems and emergency preparedness are essential to communities, to economies, to everyone," he said.

Nine months into the crisis, COVID-19 has claimed more than one million lives and infected more than 30 million people worldwide, with infections rising and signs of new waves. It has also cost the global economy $375 billion a month, about 500 million jobs have been lost so far, and decades of human development are going into reverse.

Though health is a fundamental human right and universal health coverage (UHC) a key target for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), at least half of the world's population does not have full coverage of essential health services and over 800 million people spend at least 10 per cent of their household budgets to pay for health services.

The Secretary-General underlined that universal health coverage requires governments to increase investments in common goods for health, including surveillance and risk communication, as well as making public health programmes inclusive and equitable, without financial barriers.

"Health treatment should not depend on financial status," he stressed.

Guterres also highlighted the urgent need of universal health coverage, including mental health coverage to strengthen efforts against COVID-19 as well as to prepare for future crises.

The policy brief outlined five major recommendations, which include controlling further transmission of COVID-19 through proven public health measures and a coordinated global response; protecting the delivery of other essential health services during the pandemic, such as for cancer, heart disease and other diseases.

Alongside, it also calls for ensuring everyone, everywhere has access to future COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatment; achieving universal health coverage, with increased investments in common goods for health, such as surveillance, procurement and supply chain, and risk communications; and strengthening pandemic preparedness and response.

The Secretary-General said though universal health coverage comes at a cost, the price is cheap, "when we consider the alternative." "I urge all to speed up and scale up investment in universal health coverage and in stronger health systems, starting immediately," he said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Price Cancer All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Co ..

16 minutes ago

Ulema to play imperative role for the peaceful obs ..

3 minutes ago

SCCI named winner of 13th Arabia CSR Awards

46 minutes ago

APTMA Punjab chairman for new textile policy

3 minutes ago

France, Germany Preparing Sanctions Against Russia ..

3 minutes ago

Fighting Corruption Effectively Can Net Over $1 Tr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.