UN Chief Urges Haitians to Preserve Constitutional Order After Assassination - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on all Haitians to preserve the constitutional order following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and urged for the perpetrators of this crime to be brought to justice, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms the assassination of President Jovenel Moise of the Republic of Haiti. The perpetrators of this crime must be brought to justice," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General calls on all Haitians to preserve the constitutional order, remain united in the face of this abhorrent act and reject all violence."

After Moise's assassination at his private residence by a group of unnamed gunmen overnight, Haiti declared a state of emergency.