UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Urges 'immediate De-escalation' Of Ethiopia Tensions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:26 PM

UN chief urges 'immediate de-escalation' of Ethiopia tensions

UN chief Antonio Guterres called on Friday for the immediate de-escalation of tensions in northern Ethiopia where fighting has erupted between federal forces and troops in the Tigray region

Addis Ababa (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :UN chief Antonio Guterres called on Friday for the immediate de-escalation of tensions in northern Ethiopia where fighting has erupted between Federal forces and troops in the Tigray region.

Long-running tensions erupted into armed conflict this week between Addis Ababa and the Tigray region, whose leaders effectively ruled the country for three decades until Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power.

"I'm deeply alarmed over the situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. The stability of Ethiopia is important for the entire Horn of Africa region," Guterres wrote on Twitter.

"I call for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and a peaceful resolution to the dispute." Abiy, the winner of last year's Nobel Peace prize, announced Wednesday that he had ordered military operations in Tigray in response to an "attack" by the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), on a military camp there.

"Our country has entered into a war it didn't anticipate. This war is shameful, it is senseless," Ethiopia's deputy army chief Berhanu Jula told a press conference Thursday.

The TPLF denies the attack occurred and accuses Abiy of concocting the story to justify deploying the military against the party.

Tigray president Debretsion Gebremichael said Thursday that fighting was taking place in western Tigray, and that federal troops were gathering on the border in neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions.

A diplomatic source said there were probably casualties on both sides after heavy fighting and artillery shelling Thursday on one of the main roads linking Tigray to neighbouring Amhara region.

An aid worker, speaking on condition of anonymity, said 25 wounded soldiers had been admitted to a health centre in Amhara on Thursday, without specifying which side they were from.

Internet and phone connections in Tigray have been cut, making any tolls difficult to verify.

- 'Lengthy and bloody' - The International Crisis Group said in a statement that unless the fighting was urgently halted, the conflict "will be devastating not just for the country but for the entire Horn of Africa".

The ICG said prolonged fighting could draw in neighbouring Eritrea, whose President Isaias Afwerki is close to Abiy and who is a "sworn enemy" of the TPLF which ruled Ethiopia when it fought a war with Eritrea.

And given Tigray has powerful military forces, with an estimated 250,000 troops, a war could be "lengthy and bloody" in Africa's second most populous country, it said.

It could also further destabilise the diverse nation, split into ethnic-based federal states, which has seen multiple outbreaks of ethnic violence in recent years.

"Immediate, concerted mediation -- local, regional and international -- is needed to avert a descent into a broader crisis," said the ICG statement.

The TPLF dominated politics in Ethiopia for nearly three decades before Abiy came to power in 2018 on the back of anti-government protests.

Under Abiy, Tigrayan leaders have complained of being unfairly targeted in corruption prosecutions, removed from top positions and broadly scapegoated for the country's woes.

Tensions escalated when Tigray went ahead and held its own elections in September, after Addis Ababa decided to postpone national polls due to the coronavirus pandemic.

rcb-fb/np/txw

Related Topics

Africa Attack Corruption Resolution Prime Minister Army United Nations Twitter Split Addis Ababa Eritrea Ethiopia September Border 2018 From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan comes on board as co-sponsor for Dara ..

4 minutes ago

Moroccan Mira and Jessica Towl of UK win elite hon ..

7 minutes ago

Belgian Philipsen gives UAE Team Emirates its firs ..

26 minutes ago

Plastic exports decline 33.30% in Q1 of FY 2020-21 ..

18 seconds ago

Prosecutors Confirm War Crimes Indictment Against ..

20 seconds ago

Two killed, three injured in Karachi cylinder blas ..

21 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.