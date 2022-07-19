UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Urges Immediate Reintegration Of Ukrainian, Russian Food Into Global Market

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 12:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged UN members on Monday to immediately bring back Ukraine's grain and Russia's grain and fertilizers into the global market to reduce the risk of famines.

"We face a real risk of multiple famines this year ... But we can avoid this catastrophe if we act now ... This means immediately reintegrating Ukraine's food production, and Russia's food and fertilizer, into world markets, and keeping global trade open," Guterres said during his speech at the UN General Assembly via a pre-recorded message.

