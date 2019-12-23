UN Chief Urges Impartial Probe in Khashoggi Case After Riyadh Sentenced 5 People to Death

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urges undertaking an independent and impartial investigation in the murder of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi after a Saudi court on Monday sentenced to death five people out of the 11 it had put on trial in the case, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.

"We take note of the reports of today's that eight people have been convicted and sentenced over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in court in Riyadh," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General continues to stress the need for an independent and impartial investigation into the murder to ensure full examination of and accountability for human rights violations committed in the case."

Earlier in the day, a Saudi court sentenced five people to death and sentenced to prison another three for a total of 24 years for their involvement in the murder of Khashoggi.

However, the court cleared three top officials of wrongdoing. They include former top adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - Saud al-Qahtani, former deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri and Saudi Consul General in Istanbul Mohammed al-Otaibi.

In October 2018, Khashoggi went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents. Riyadh initially denied having any knowledge of Khadhoggi's whereabouts, but eventually admitted that the columnist was killed and his body dismembered inside the consulate.

Dujarric said that Guterres has reiterated the United Nations' commitment to ensure freedom of expression and protection of journalists as well as the world body's all-standing opposition to the death penalty.

Riyadh has repeatedly denied allegations that any members of the Saudi royal family were involved in the murder.