Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:47 AM

UN Chief Urges International Community to Prevent World From Splitting in Two

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the World Economic Forum on Monday said the international community must not allow the world to split into halves, each dominated by a leading global power

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the World Economic Forum on Monday said the international community must not allow the world to split into halves, each dominated by a leading global power.

"I continue to fear the possibility of a great fracture: the world splitting in two, with the two largest economies on Earth leading two areas with different dominant currencies, trade and financial rules, each with its own internet, and its own zero sum geopolitical and military strategies. We must do everything possible to avert such a division," he said.

Guterres underscored the need for one global economy with respect for international law and the importance of the multipolar world with strong multilateral institutions. Guterres said that there is a unique chance to close the gap by using recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic to move from fragilities to resilience.

In terms of cyberspace, the UN chief said there is no consensus on how to take full advantage of the digital world while avoiding the risks.

"We are still far from putting in place the multi-stakeholder mechanisms that will ensure safe and equitable governance of cyberspace," he said.

Guterres also expressed concern over the global disarmament regime and the increasing risks of nuclear and chemical proliferation.

"All these threats - all these obstacles to progress - demand dialogue and collaboration," he said. "Governments, international organizations, the private sector and civil society need to work together. That is why I have been repeatedly calling for a reinvigorated, inclusive and networked multilateralism."

The 51st World Economic Forum is being held from January 25-29.

More Stories From World

