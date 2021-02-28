MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns Myanmar military's use of force against anti-coup protesters, urging the international community to send a "clear signal" that the violence must stop, his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said on Sunday.

At least 18 people died across Myanmar on Sunday alone during clashes between the police and anti-coup protesters, according to UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the violent crackdown in Myanmar.

He is deeply disturbed by the increase in deaths and serious injuries. The use of lethal force against peaceful protestors and arbitrary arrests are unacceptable," the spokesman said.

"The Secretary-General urges the international community to come together and send a clear signal to the military that it must respect the will of the people of Myanmar as expressed through the election and stop the repression," the statement read.