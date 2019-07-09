UN Chief Urges Iran to Comply With Nuclear Deal Amid Increased Uranium Enrichment

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on Iran to continue its compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), following the confirmation by the International Atomic Energy Agency that the Islamic Republic is enriching uranium above 3.67 percent limit level, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on Iran to continue its compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), following the confirmation by the International Atomic Energy Agency that the Islamic Republic is enriching uranium above 3.67 percent limit level, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General is aware of this announcement that Iran may have been begun enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent limit set by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action...He encourages the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue implementing all its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA, as the participants continue to seek ways to overcome the considerable challenges the country faces," Haq said.