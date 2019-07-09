UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Urges Iran To Comply With Nuclear Deal Amid Increased Uranium Enrichment

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:03 AM

UN Chief Urges Iran to Comply With Nuclear Deal Amid Increased Uranium Enrichment

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on Iran to continue its compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), following the confirmation by the International Atomic Energy Agency that the Islamic Republic is enriching uranium above 3.67 percent limit level, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on Iran to continue its compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), following the confirmation by the International Atomic Energy Agency that the Islamic Republic is enriching uranium above 3.67 percent limit level, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General is aware of this announcement that Iran may have been begun enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent limit set by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action...He encourages the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue implementing all its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA, as the participants continue to seek ways to overcome the considerable challenges the country faces," Haq said.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran May All

Recent Stories

1 killed, 16 injured as bus overturns in Faisalaba ..

3 minutes ago

US Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein Charged With Sex Tr ..

3 minutes ago

UN Agencies Welcome Regional Road Map to Integrate ..

3 minutes ago

OSCE Watchdog Says Seen Several Cases of Discrimin ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Says Arrested 6 People During Sun ..

9 minutes ago

China Blames US Pressure on Iran for Current Nucle ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.