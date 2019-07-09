UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Urges Iran To Comply With Nuclear Deal After Enrichment Boost - Spokesman

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on Iran to continue complying with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after the country breached the international deal's uranium enrichment limits, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on Iran to continue complying with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after the country breached the international deal's uranium enrichment limits, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General is aware of this announcement that Iran may have been begun enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent limit set by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action ... He encourages the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue implementing all its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA, as the participants continue to seek ways to overcome the considerable challenges the country faces," Haq said.

Earlier on Monday, Iran said it started to enrich uranium beyond the 3.67 percent limit outlined in the JCPOA.

The move came in response to JCPOA signatories' failure to protect Iran's economic interests.

On May 8, 2018, Washington fully withdrew from the JCPOA and began reimposing sanctions on Iran. A year later, Tehran announced its decision to suspend some of its obligations under the agreement, giving the other nuclear deal signatories - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union - 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran amid US sanctions.

Iran on Sunday announced that it would further reduce its obligations under the nuclear deal due to the fact that JCPOA member states were unable to save the accord within 60 days. Tehran said it would begin the process of enriching uranium above the level of 3.67 percent stipulated by the nuclear deal.

