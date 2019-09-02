UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Urges Israel, Lebanon To Return To 2006 Ceasefire Amid Escalation Along Blue Line

Muhammad Irfan 37 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:10 AM

UN Chief Urges Israel, Lebanon to Return to 2006 Ceasefire Amid Escalation Along Blue Line

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in the wake of fire exchange on the Israeli-Lebanese border, has urged the sides to exercise "maximum restraint" and adhere to the 2006 agreements on cessation of hostilities

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in the wake of fire exchange on the Israeli-Lebanese border, has urged the sides to exercise "maximum restraint" and adhere to the 2006 agreements on cessation of hostilities.

On Sunday, the Lebanese Army said that Israel had fired over 40 missiles in the vicinity of settlements of Maroun El Ras, Aitaroun and Yaroun. The shelling came after Hezbollah's anti-tank missile destroyed Israeli armored vehicles in the border area in retaliation against Israel's drone attacks.

"The Secretary-General is seriously concerned about the incidents across the Blue Line. He calls for maximum restraint and urges all concerned to cease all activities that violate resolution 1701 and endanger the cessation of hostilities," Guterres' spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a Sunday statement.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701 put an end to a month-long war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah in 2006. It called for Israel and Lebanon to support a permanent ceasefire and drew the so-called blue line between the two, which serves as their land border.

Relations between the two neighbors, however, remain strained amid Israel's regular air raids against the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement � attacks that Beirut qualifies as aggression and assault on its sovereignty.

Related Topics

Drone Resolution Fire Army United Nations Exchange Israel Vehicles Beirut Lebanon Border Sunday All

Recent Stories

Russia, India to Ink 25 Pacts During Summit at Eas ..

17 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks fall on renewed fears over US-China t ..

27 minutes ago

At Least 15 Killed as Building Collapses in Mali, ..

47 minutes ago

Firing incident claims two lives in Islamabad

47 minutes ago

UAE Press: A message of optimism from Sheikh Moham ..

1 hour ago

Hong Kong Authorities Refute Reports About Protest ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.