UN Chief Urges Israel, Palestinians To Exercise Restraint, Stop Hostilities - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 03:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians and calls on the parties to refrain from such actions, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General also condemns the indiscriminate launching of rockets from Gaza into Israel, which violates international humanitarian law and puts at risk both Palestinian and Israeli civilians," Dujarric said in a statement on Wednesday. "The Secretary-General urges all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint and to work to stop hostilities immediately."

The Israelis and the Palestinians should solve the conflict based on existing agreements, the statement added.

On Tuesday night, Israel launched airstrikes against militants in the Gaza Strip and their infrastructure, including rocket launchers and mortars. Fifteen people, including four women and six children, were killed in the airstrikes, including a Russian citizen. Earlier on Wednesday, four more Palestinians were killed in another series of airstrikes by Israel.

In response to the shelling of the Gaza Strip, Palestinians allegedly belonging to Islamic Jihad fired dozens of projectiles at Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and its suburbs.

