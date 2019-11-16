UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Urges Israel To Swiftly Probe Killing Of Gaza Family - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges Israel to rapidly investigate the killing of a Palestinian family in a strike in the Gaza Strip, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday.

On Thursday, the Israeli army said it had mistakenly targeted a building in Gaza on the night of November 13, where a family of eight members was sleeping. All of them died in the strike.

"We are opposed to all killing civilians. The case of the Asoarka family is clearly a tragedy. The Secretary-General expresses his heartfelt condolences to the Asoarka family and wishes a speedy recovery to the injury, and he calls on Israel to move swiftly with the investigation," Haq said.

Later on Friday, Palestinian envoy to the United Nations Riyad Mansour called on the Security Council to involve in such an investigation and establish accountability.

"We demand from the international community, especially the Security Council, to condemn this aggression, to stop it and to show that this responsibility is in connection with international peace and security," Mansour said.

The confrontation between Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza escalated early on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu Al-Atta, a top commander from the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, triggering a fierce response.

The Gaza authorities reported the deaths of 34 Palestinians, including civilians. More than a hundred residents of the Palestinian enclave were injured.

