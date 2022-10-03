UN Chief Urges Leaders to Take Full Part in COP27 in November

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders on Monday to take part in the 2022 Climate Change Conference (COP27) next month

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders on Monday to take part in the 2022 Climate Change Conference (COP27) next month.

"I am urging leaders at the highest level to take full part in COP 27 and tell the world what climate action they will take nationally and globally," Guterres said at a UN Security Council stakeout.

Leaders of the world can demonstrate through their active participation that climate action is the top priority that it must be, he added.

Egypt will host COP27 on November 6-18, with a view to building on the previous agreements world leaders reached.