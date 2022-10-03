UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Urges Leaders To Take Full Part In COP27 In November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2022 | 07:29 PM

UN Chief Urges Leaders to Take Full Part in COP27 in November

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders on Monday to take part in the 2022 Climate Change Conference (COP27) next month

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders on Monday to take part in the 2022 Climate Change Conference (COP27) next month.

"I am urging leaders at the highest level to take full part in COP 27 and tell the world what climate action they will take nationally and globally," Guterres said at a UN Security Council stakeout.

Leaders of the world can demonstrate through their active participation that climate action is the top priority that it must be, he added.

Egypt will host COP27 on November 6-18, with a view to building on the previous agreements world leaders reached.

Related Topics

World United Nations Colombian Peso November Top

Recent Stories

APFMA demands increase in daily flour quota to 7,0 ..

APFMA demands increase in daily flour quota to 7,000mt

2 minutes ago
 Expats donate to CM flood relief fund

Expats donate to CM flood relief fund

2 minutes ago
 FTO distributes 4.5% excess sales tax refund to 95 ..

FTO distributes 4.5% excess sales tax refund to 9500 car purchasers

2 minutes ago
 Turkey, Libya Sign Memorandums of Understanding on ..

Turkey, Libya Sign Memorandums of Understanding on Hydrocarbons - Foreign Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 Satrang to hold art exhibition 'Dastan Kisa Kahani ..

Satrang to hold art exhibition 'Dastan Kisa Kahani' on Oct 4

15 minutes ago
 SBP launches Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen cel ..

SBP launches Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen celebrations

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.