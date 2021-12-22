UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Urges Lebanese Leaders To Pull Country Out Of Political Stalemate

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Lebanon's divided government on Wednesday to work together to help the country out of a political and financial crisis as it continues to weigh on the population.

"It grieves me to see the people of this beautiful country suffering so much. Political leaders must work together to implement reforms that respond to the demands of the people (and) give hope for a better future," he tweeted.

Wrapping up his three-day trip to Lebanon on Tuesday, Guterres urged the paralyzed government, which has not met since October, to bring the country back on track toward sustainable recovery and general elections, scheduled for next spring.

Lebanon's political model of sharing power among various sectarian groups has long been blamed for its instability. The cabinet's recent deadlock over a probe into the 2020 Beirut port blast has prevented it from implementing crucial economic reforms on which international financial aid is contingent.

