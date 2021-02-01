UN Chief Urges Myanmar Military to Respect Will of People, Resort to Dialogue - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) UN-Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the Myanmar military to respect the outcome of the recent elections and solve all the differences with the civilian political leadership through dialogue, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

"Mr. Guterres urges military leadership to respect the will of the people of Myanmar and adhere to democratic norms with any differences to be resolved in peaceful dialogue," Dujarric said during a press conference.

Dujarric said despite the situation in Myanmar being chaotic, the United Nations knows the will of the people had been overturned in an undemocratic way and that needs to change.

"No one that I am aware of on this side has been able to reach the current authorities in Naypyitaw due to communications challenges," he added, noting the large United Nations presence in Myanmar.

Earlier on Monday, media reported that the military detained Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint in a morning raid. The move came after the country's military vowed to take action against what it says was voter fraud in the November election. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won the election.