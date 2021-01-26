UN Chief Urges Not To Detain People for Solely Expressing Opinion During Russian Protests

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reaffirmed the right of freedom of peaceful assembly and discouraged detaining people for merely expressing their opinion during the protests in Russia over the weekend, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General reaffirms the basic right of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly," Dujarric said, when asked state the United Nations' reaction to the arrests. "People should not be detained solely for expressing their opinion."

Moscow ombudswoman Tatiana Potyaeva said the Russian authorities arrested more than 1,000 protesters on Saturday for participating in an unauthorized rally in Moscow.

Yulia Ivanova, a senior aide to the head of Moscow's Investigative Department, told Sputnik that four criminal cases have been opened against protesters on charges of assaulting a police officer. Four officers were injured during the rally, including one who run over by a car.

On Saturday, protests were organized in several cities throughout Russia in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny who was detained in Moscow upon arrival from Germany. Navalny had undergone treatment in Germany for allegedly being poisoned with a nerve agent. He has been detained for 30 days for violating his probation terms for an earlier embezzlement conviction.