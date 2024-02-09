UN Chief Urges Pakistani Politicians To Maintain 'calm' As Votes Are Being Counted
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 01:40 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) URGENT
UN-Polls-Pak '''
UN Chief urges Pakistani politicians to maintain 'calm' as votes are being counted
UN Secretary-General Antonio Thursday urged Pakistani political leaders and society segments to maintain a "calm atmosphere" as the results of the elections are being tabulated.
"I continue to follow the situation in Pakistan closely, including the general elections that took place today," the UN chief said in a statement e-mailed to APP.
"I am also concerned about reports of incidents of violence and casualties, and the suspension of mobile communications services," he said.
"As Pakistan awaits the results of the elections, I encourage all political leaders and society segments to maintain a calm atmosphere, as well as refrain from the use of violence and any actions that could increase tensions.
"It is important that all candidates and supporters to ensure that human rights and the rule of law are fully respected in the interest of the Pakistani people and resolve any disputes that might arise through established legal procedures."
Recent Stories
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
Golf: Qatar Masters scores
Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations
Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's death
Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo
Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes 'coup'
More Stories From World
-
Noxious fumes at night aren't a pollinating moth's delight4 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table44 minutes ago
-
PSG to rest Mbappe before Champions League showdown54 minutes ago
-
Unions join Spanish farmer protests on third day1 hour ago
-
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post1 hour ago
-
End of US aid to Ukraine a 'gift to Putin,' warns Clinton, experts2 hours ago
-
US Senate votes to start work on Ukraine aid in shock turnaround2 hours ago
-
Ukraine and Russia swap 100 POWs each2 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot2 hours ago
-
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post2 hours ago
-
Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo3 hours ago