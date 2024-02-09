Open Menu

UN Chief Urges Pakistani Politicians To Maintain 'calm' As Votes Are Being Counted

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 01:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) URGENT

UN Secretary-General Antonio Thursday urged Pakistani political leaders and society segments to maintain a "calm atmosphere" as the results of the elections are being tabulated.

"I continue to follow the situation in Pakistan closely, including the general elections that took place today," the UN chief said in a statement e-mailed to APP.

"I am also concerned about reports of incidents of violence and casualties, and the suspension of mobile communications services," he said.

"As Pakistan awaits the results of the elections, I encourage all political leaders and society segments to maintain a calm atmosphere, as well as refrain from the use of violence and any actions that could increase tensions.

"It is important that all candidates and supporters to ensure that human rights and the rule of law are fully respected in the interest of the Pakistani people and resolve any disputes that might arise through established legal procedures."

