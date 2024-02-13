Open Menu

UN Chief Urges Pakistanis To Resolve All Post-election Issues Through Set Legal Mechanisms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 12:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on Pakistani authorities and political leaders to resolve the issues related to last week's election through established legal procedures and to avoid any action that raise tensions.

The UN chief also urged them to maintain a "calm atmosphere" in the country.

"The Secretary-General is monitoring the situation in Pakistan and calls for the resolving all issues and disputes through the established legal frameworks, and for human rights and the rule of law, to be fully respected in the interest of the people of Pakistan," his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York.

"The Secretary-General urges the authorities and political leaders to maintain a calm atmosphere, and to reject and refrain from all forms of violence and avoid any actions that could increase or inflame tensions."

