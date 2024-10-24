UN Chief Urges Peace In Ukraine During Russia Trip
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Kazan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called for a "just peace" in Ukraine at a meeting of BRICS leaders hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.
Guterres was in Russia for the first time since April 2022, weeks after Putin launched his full-scale military offensive on Kyiv.
"We need peace in Ukraine. A just peace in line with the UN Charter, international law and General Assembly resolutions," Guterres told a roundtable of BRICS leaders.
He also called for peace in the middle East, saying there needed to be an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza and an "immediate cessation of hostilities" in Lebanon.
"It takes a community of nations -- working as one global family -- to address global challenges," the UN leader said in his opening remarks.
After the UN chief concluded, Putin gave a dry response.
"Mister General Secretary said that we should all live as one big family. In families, unfortunately, there are often quarrels, scandals, division of property, and sometimes even fights," Putin said, with a smirk.
"The goal of BRICS is to create the necessary mechanisms of interaction and create a favourable atmosphere in the common home," he added.
Ukraine had condemned Guterres's decision to visit Russia, branding Putin a "criminal".
The UN chief will hold bilateral talks with Putin later on Thursday where he will reiterate his position on Ukraine, his spokesman said.
