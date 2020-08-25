UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Urges Post COVID-19 Recovery Of Tourism To Focus On Mitigating Climate Change

UN Chief Urges Post COVID-19 Recovery of Tourism to Focus on Mitigating Climate Change

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The inevitable recovery of global tourism following the novel coronavirus pandemic, along with rebuilding necessary infrastructure, needs to target climate change with a carbon-neutral approach advocated in earlier international agreements, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report issued by his office on Tuesday.

"It is important for tourism to shift towards a resilient, competitive, resource efficient and carbon neutral sector, in line with the objectives and principles of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Green investments for recov­ery could target protected areas, renewable energy, smart buildings and the circular economy, among other opportunities," the report said.

The report also recommends governments ban "polluting practices" by lodging, cruise and aviation industries.

In 2019, prior to the pandemic, tourism was responsible for about 7 percent of global trade, the report said.

"No country has escaped the decimation of its tourism sector, from Italy where tourism accounts for 6 percent of the country's GDP to Palau where it generates almost 90 per cent of all exports," the report said.

The report cited expert predictions of a 58-78 percent decline in international tourists this year, which would translate into a drop in visitor spending from $1.5 trillion in 2019 to as little as $310 billion in 2020, placing more than 100 million global tourism jobs at risk.

