Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:40 PM

UN Chief Urges Probe Into Deadly Airstrikes on Libyan Migrant Detention Center - Statement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for an independent investigation into the deadly airstrikes on a migrant detention center near Libya's capital Tripoli in which at least 44 people were killed, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press release on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019)

"The Secretary-General is outraged by reports that at least 44 migrants and refugees, including women and children, have been killed and more than 130 injured following airstrikes at the Tajoura migrant detention center, east of Tripoli," the release said. "The Secretary-General calls for an independent investigation of the circumstances of this incident."

Dujarric said the United Nations had provided all parties to the conflict in Libya with the exact coordinates of the Tajoura migrant detention center.

