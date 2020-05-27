UN Chief Urges Reasserting Authority of International Law Over Use of Armed Drones

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on the international community to reaffirm the authority of international law over the use of armed drones in conflict

"Armed drones are increasingly being used to conduct attacks in many situations of armed conflict, including Libya and Yemen," Guterres said during a UN Security Council meeting. "We need to reassert the authority of international law over their use."

Speaking on the issue of the protection of civilians in conflict zones, Guterres reiterated the need to cease hostilities across the world during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Un chief said that the health emergency causes "enormous" suffering in communities already ravaged violence and is spreading more sickness, deaths, poverty and hunger.

Guterres also said he was encouraged by expressions of support for his earlier call for a global ceasefire, yet, believes that much more needs to be done to prevent and resolve conflicts.