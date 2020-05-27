UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Urges Reasserting Authority Of International Law Over Use Of Armed Drones

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 08:35 PM

UN Chief Urges Reasserting Authority of International Law Over Use of Armed Drones

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on the international community to reaffirm the authority of international law over the use of armed drones in conflict

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on the international community to reaffirm the authority of international law over the use of armed drones in conflict.

"Armed drones are increasingly being used to conduct attacks in many situations of armed conflict, including Libya and Yemen," Guterres said during a UN Security Council meeting. "We need to reassert the authority of international law over their use."

Speaking on the issue of the protection of civilians in conflict zones, Guterres reiterated the need to cease hostilities across the world during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Un chief said that the health emergency causes "enormous" suffering in communities already ravaged violence and is spreading more sickness, deaths, poverty and hunger.

Guterres also said he was encouraged by expressions of support for his earlier call for a global ceasefire, yet, believes that much more needs to be done to prevent and resolve conflicts.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen Libya Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE records 30% reduction in Nitrogen Dioxide leve ..

21 minutes ago

Federal govt to be consulted before taking any dec ..

48 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges ..

49 seconds ago

Uninterrupted power supply provided during Eid day ..

51 seconds ago

Top Ukrainian Diplomat to Visit Hungary on Friday ..

54 seconds ago

Pakistan army shots down Indian spy quadcopter in ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.