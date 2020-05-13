UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Urges Religious Leaders To Back Governments Promoting WHO Public Health Measures

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:08 AM

UN Chief Urges Religious Leaders to Back Governments Promoting WHO Public Health Measures

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a call to religious leaders to support governments advance publish health measures recommended by World Health Organization (WHO) amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ensure that religious practices comply with such measures

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a call to religious leaders to support governments advance publish health measures recommended by World Health Organization (WHO) amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ensure that religious practices comply with such measures.

"[A]s we fight the spread of disinformation and misinformation, I ask religious leaders to leverage your networks and communication capacities to support governments in promoting WHO-recommended public health measures - from physical distancing to good hygiene - and to ensure that faith-based activities, including worship, religious ceremonies and burial practices, comply with these measures," Guterres said.

The UN chief noted that conflicts continue to rage in many places along with a rise in ethno-nationalism, stigma and hate speech targeting vulnerable communities and exacerbating suffering while extremists and radical groups seeking to exploit eroding trust in leadership and feed on people's vulnerability to serve their own ends.

"I ask faith leaders to actively challenge inaccurate and harmful messages, and encourage all communities to promote non-violence and reject xenophobia, racism and all forms of intolerance," Guterres said.

In addition, Guterres thanked those religious leaders who have supported his appeal for a global ceasefire so that the fighting the shared enemy - COVID-19.

Guterres urged religious leaders to work with education providers to ensure that "learning never stops" and to support maintain peace at home amid increased violence against women and girls in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 4.1 million COVId-19 cases have been reported worldwide with 283,000 related deaths, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirusd Resource Center.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education Women All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

1 hour ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

2 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

2 hours ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

2 hours ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.