UN Chief Urges Religious Leaders to Back Governments Promoting WHO Public Health Measures

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a call to religious leaders to support governments advance publish health measures recommended by World Health Organization (WHO) amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ensure that religious practices comply with such measures.

"[A]s we fight the spread of disinformation and misinformation, I ask religious leaders to leverage your networks and communication capacities to support governments in promoting WHO-recommended public health measures - from physical distancing to good hygiene - and to ensure that faith-based activities, including worship, religious ceremonies and burial practices, comply with these measures," Guterres said.

The UN chief noted that conflicts continue to rage in many places along with a rise in ethno-nationalism, stigma and hate speech targeting vulnerable communities and exacerbating suffering while extremists and radical groups seeking to exploit eroding trust in leadership and feed on people's vulnerability to serve their own ends.

"I ask faith leaders to actively challenge inaccurate and harmful messages, and encourage all communities to promote non-violence and reject xenophobia, racism and all forms of intolerance," Guterres said.

In addition, Guterres thanked those religious leaders who have supported his appeal for a global ceasefire so that the fighting the shared enemy - COVID-19.

Guterres urged religious leaders to work with education providers to ensure that "learning never stops" and to support maintain peace at home amid increased violence against women and girls in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 4.1 million COVId-19 cases have been reported worldwide with 283,000 related deaths, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirusd Resource Center.