UN Chief Urges ‘serious Dialogue’ To End Surging Violence In Syria, Warns Of Its Division
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed on Thursday for an end to the fighting in Syria, where a recent escalation raises the risk of further division in the ongoing civil war.
The UN chief held a stakeout outside the Security Council chamber to address the “grave and dramatic developments” that are unfolding.
He warned that Syria is a crossroads of civilization and said it was painful to see its progressive fragmentation.
Clashes broke out on Nov. 27 between pro-Syrian government forces and anti-government armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo in northern Syria, marking the re-escalation of the fighting after a period of relative calm in the civil war that has gripped Syria since it erupted in 2011.
The renewed violence, which was led by the terrorist group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has resulted in civilian casualties, the displacement of tens of thousands, and severe damage to essential infrastructure.
“I just spoke with President Erdogan of Türkiye to discuss the latest,” Guterres told reporters at UN Headquarters in New York.
“I emphasized the urgent need for immediate humanitarian access to all civilians in need – and a return to the UN-facilitated political process to end the bloodshed. All parties are obligated under international law to protect civilians.”
Guterres said this latest offensive was launched into Government-controlled areas by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham – sanctioned by the Council as a terrorist group along with a broad range of other armed opposition groups.
It has led to significant shifts in the frontlines, and tens of thousands of civilians are at risk in a region already on fire.
“We are seeing the bitter fruits of a chronic collective failure of previous de-escalation arrangements to produce a genuine nationwide ceasefire or a serious political process to implement Security Council resolutions,” the UN chief said, adding “these must change.”
The Secretary-General stated that after 14 years of conflict, it is high time for all parties to engage seriously with his Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, to finally chart a new, inclusive and comprehensive approach to resolving the crisis in line with Security Council resolution 2254 (2015).
“It’s time for serious dialogue,” he stated.
“In other words, restoring Syria’s sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity – and meeting the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people.”
Guterres recalled his long tenure as UN High Commissioner for Refugees, where he witnessed the immense generosity of the Syrian people, who opened their hearts and homes to countless refugees from Iraq.
“It breaks my heart to see their suffering grow – along with the threats to regional, and indeed, international security,” he said.
“I once again urge all those with influence to do their part for the long-suffering people of Syria.”
At the noon briefing, UN Spokesperson explained that his phone call to the Turkish president was his first in his efforts to contacts other Arab and Islamic leaders to seek a solution to the grave crisis.
