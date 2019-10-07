UN Chief Urges Showing Maximum Restraint in North of Syria - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all parties in Syria to demonstrate maximum restraint amid Turkey's preparations to start a military operation in the north of the country, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

"The Secretary-General, for his part, is following with great concern the situation in north and northeastern Syria, particularly, the risks to civilians from any potential escalations," Dujarric told reporters. "It is very important that all parties exercise maximum restraint."

Dujarric also said that Guterres has been in contact with all relevant parties in the region regarding this matter.