UN Chief Urges Sides To Refrain From Escalating Tensions In Strait Of Hormuz - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:11 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on all sides to avoid undertaking actions that would lead to further rising of tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on all sides to avoid undertaking actions that would lead to further rising of tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General is extremely concerned about the recently reported seizures of vessels, including in the Strait of Hormuz," Haq said. "The Secretary-General urges all concerned parties to exercise the maximum restraint and to refrain from actions that would escalate tensions further."

Haq added that Guterres reiterated the need to uphold the freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Secretary-General stresses the need to respect the rights and duties relating to navigation through the Strait and its adjacent waters in accordance with international law," the spokesman said.

On Friday, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz over what it described as a breach of international maritime regulations. The vessel with 23 crew members, including three Russian nationals, has been guided to the Bandar Abbas port. Albeit they have been out of reach for any contact, Iran claims they are safe, while the tanker is docked in the port.

