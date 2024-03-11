UN Chief Urges 'silencing The Guns' In Gaza For Ramadan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 08:06 PM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for "silencing the guns" in Gaza in honor of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for "silencing the guns" in Gaza in honor of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Guterres told reporters that Ramadan celebrates "peace, reconciliation and solidarity. Yet even though Ramadan has begun - the killing, bombing and bloodshed continue in Gaza."
He urged the release of hostages and removal of all obstacles to "ensure the delivery of lifesaving aid at the speed and massive scale required."
The United Nations says that lack of humanitarian aid means famine is a growing risk in Gaza, where 2.4 million people are under near-total siege by the Israeli military, as it battles Hamas militants.
The war, started by October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, has resulted in the deaths of 31,112 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.
US President Joe Biden called for a temporary ceasefire ahead of Ramadan but his call went unanswered as Muslims in Gaza marked the start of the one-month holiday Monday.
Guterres said, "The eyes of history are watching."
"We cannot look away. We must act to avoid more preventable deaths," Guterres said.
"We have witnessed month after month of civilian killing and destruction at a level that is unprecedented in all my years as Secretary-General," he said.
But aid "is coming in trickles - if it comes at all. International humanitarian law lies in tatters."
Recent Stories
Moon sighted, first Ramazan to begin from Tuesday
CM approves transport projects featuring 20,000 e-bikes, 657 eco-friendly buses
12 hospitalised after technical problem on Boeing-made LATAM flight
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders reduction in housing installmen ..
Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) delegation calls on CM Maryam
CM condoles demise of wife of ANP’s chief
LESCO making transmission system more stable
LCCI membership renewal till 31st
PPP Hazara division celebrates Asif Ali Zardari’s victory
Development work in Badin among top priorities: MNA
Tribunal upholds CCP’s order against P&G Pakistan
State of art water monitoring laboratories established in 35 districts
More Stories From World
-
12 hospitalised after technical problem on Boeing-made LATAM flight2 minutes ago
-
Argentina sending federal forces to city hit by drug violence2 hours ago
-
Germany criticises pope's Ukraine 'white flag' remarks2 hours ago
-
EU says all diplomatic personnel evacuated from Haiti2 hours ago
-
US man sentenced to life in Germany for tourist rape-murder2 hours ago
-
Portugal faces uncertainty after knife-edge election3 hours ago
-
Explosion reported near vessel off Yemen: UK agency3 hours ago
-
France's Macron faces backlash on assisted-dying plan3 hours ago
-
Philippines aims to produce nearly 130,000 semiconductor talents by 20283 hours ago
-
China's foreign trade expected to maintain growth in H1 2024: official3 hours ago
-
Sweden joining NATO shows Putin 'failed': Stoltenberg3 hours ago
-
Princess of Wales apologises over edited photograph3 hours ago