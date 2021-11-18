UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Urges States To Abolish Death Penalty Ahead Of US Inmate Jones' Execution

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 11:33 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to emphasize his position against the use of the death penalty ahead of the planned execution of US inmate Julius Jones in the state of Oklahoma later on Thursday, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said

"The Secretary-General's position against the imposition of the death penalty has been stated many times and will continue to be underscored," Dujarric said during a press briefing when asked to provide Guterres' reaction to the planned execution of Julius Jones.

Dujarric said the UN chief is urging all member states to abide by the moratorium on capital punishment and the progressive abolition of the death penalty.

Earlier in the day, Jones' attorneys filed an emergency motion in Federal court to block his execution set to take place at 4 p.m. local time.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board voted to recommend clemency for Jones but Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has yet to make a decision.

Germany, Spain and other countries and entities have called for clemency for Jones.

Jones, 41, was sentenced to death in 2002 after being convicted for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, a businessman in the US state of Oklahoma. Jones claims he did not commit the murder and was set up by an acquaintance.

