Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

UN Chief Urges States to Cooperate With Probe on MH17 Crash's 6th Anniversary - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his call to all member states to fully cooperate with the international investigation into the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 on the sixth anniversary of the crash, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The Secretary-General acknowledges the important work of the independent Joint Investigation Team to establish accountability and takes note of all the proceedings taking place," Haq said. "He once again calls on all member states to fully cooperate with the investigation, pursuant to Security Council resolution 2166."

Haq said the United Nations recalls with the deepest sympathy of the 298 people who were killed in the downing of the passenger airplane over eastern Ukraine.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed in the Donetsk Region on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam in 2014 after it was hit by a missile. All 298 people onboard the aircraft died.

The Dutch prosecution believes that the plane was downed by a Russian missile launched from Ukraine's breakaway eastern region Donbas.

Russia, which conducted its own investigation, said it had given the Dutch team evidence, such as radar data, proving the airplane was shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile.

