UN Chief Urges States To Designate Seafarers As Essential Workers Amid Pandemic- Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on all states to designate seafarers, hundreds of thousands of whom have been stranded at sea due to the novel coronavirus-imposed travel restrictions, as "essential workers," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday.

"The Secretary-General calls on all countries to formally designate seafarers and other marine personnel as "key workers" and ensure crew changeovers can safely take place," Dujarric said.

The spokesperson noted that about 80 percent of world trade is being conducted� shipping, makes it clear that the world could not function without the efforts of seafarers.

Marine personnel deserves more extensive support, especially now when the shipping industry is challenged with the impending consequences of the novel coronavirus crisis, Dujarric said.

Guterres is urging all countries to swiftly implement protocols for crew changeovers, developed by the International Labor Organization and the International Maritime Organization, Dujarric added.

